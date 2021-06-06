HARNISH - Donna I.
(nee Dunlap)
Of Tonawanda, NY, February 3, 2021, at age 79. Survived by Anton Harnish (Georgene Sheehan); dearest mother of Richard Harnish, Susan (William) Quinn and the late Anton Harnish III; grandmother of Alyssa Harnish, Katie and Rose Quinn and the late Jessica Harnish; great-grandmother of Mackenzie Deponceau. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 576 Delaware Rd., Kenmore, NY, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10 AM. Donna used to own D&H Tire Company with her husband Tony Harnish. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.