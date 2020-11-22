KAUFMAN - Donna J.
(nee Humphreys)
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Kaufman; devoted mother of Robert Kaufman (Annette Boberg), David (Cheri) Kaufman, Kris (Denise) Kaufman and Lisa Sorrentino; cherished Nonni of Kelly, Patrick (Lauren), Valerie, Stephanie, Hollie, Ryan, Abby, Quinn and Kaley (Ahmad); adored great-grandmother of Jack; loving daughter of the late Donald and Beatrice Humphreys; dear sister of the late David Humphreys. Donna cherished her family and many friends, including those in the beloved Girls Club. Private Service. Interment White Chapel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Donna's memory. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.