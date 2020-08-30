DOTTERWEICH - Donna Jean (nee Hood)

Age 80, of Ft. Myers Beach, FL and formerly of North Tonawanda, died on August 19, 2020, in Florida. Wife of the late John Dotterweich; loving mother of Mark Dotterweich, Jane (John) DiVirgilio, Gary (Tammy) Dotterweich, Nancy Schreckengost, Joseph (Karen) Dotterweich, Diane (Keith) Milbrand and Paul (Jennifer) Dotterweich; grandmother of 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Friends received by the family on Tuesday, September 1st, from 5-8 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. Please use safety masks and social distancing while visiting. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery will be private. Donna retired as the Registrar of Vital Statistics for the City of North Tonawanda.







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.