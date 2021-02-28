KENT - Donna Mae
(nee Burlingame)
Of Hinsdale, entered into rest February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Kent; devoted mother of Barry (Linda Palmer) Kent, Danny (Ann) Kent, Kathie (late Roger) LaDuca, Joan (Joseph) Mancuso, Kevin "Zeke" (Nan) Kent, Arlene Kent, and the late Susan Kent; adored grandmother of Valarie, Robert (Bobbi Jo), Barbara (Preston), Amy (Scott), Brian (Wendy), Kim (Paul), Kristy (Todd), Michael, Jamie (Carl), Christine (Anthony Durno), Melissa (Matt), Michelle (Ryan), and Adam; cherished great-grandmother of 21 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Robert and Edith Burlingame; she was predeceased by her sisters and their spouses, Louise (Al), Helen (Joe), Evelyn (Walter) and baby Robert. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.