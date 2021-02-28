Menu
Donna Mae KENT
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
KENT - Donna Mae
(nee Burlingame)
Of Hinsdale, entered into rest February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Kent; devoted mother of Barry (Linda Palmer) Kent, Danny (Ann) Kent, Kathie (late Roger) LaDuca, Joan (Joseph) Mancuso, Kevin "Zeke" (Nan) Kent, Arlene Kent, and the late Susan Kent; adored grandmother of Valarie, Robert (Bobbi Jo), Barbara (Preston), Amy (Scott), Brian (Wendy), Kim (Paul), Kristy (Todd), Michael, Jamie (Carl), Christine (Anthony Durno), Melissa (Matt), Michelle (Ryan), and Adam; cherished great-grandmother of 21 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Robert and Edith Burlingame; she was predeceased by her sisters and their spouses, Louise (Al), Helen (Joe), Evelyn (Walter) and baby Robert. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Thinking of all of the Kent's as they say good bye to this sweet lady. Aunt Donna, you will be missed by many and welcomed home by your family above. Rest well.
Annette Hopkins
Family
March 2, 2021
Aunt Donna was the last of the Burlingame sisters, all loved by the our family. Donna was a sweet, caring woman and and her smile, laugh and sense of humor will be sorely missed. Now Donna, my mom Louise and Aunts Helen and Evie can enjoy their "sister days" forever
Bob Hopkins, Beth and family
February 28, 2021
Donna was the most amazing, sweetest lady, she had a heart of gold, always loved to see her family and we all loved her. She will be greatly missed. Love you mom. Barry and Linda
Burr Kent and Linda Palmer
Son
February 28, 2021
