LAMA - Donna (nee Gray)
November 29, 2021. Loving mother of Kathleen Hufnagel, Julie (Brian) West and Kristen (Joseph) Sahlen; cherished grandma of Christopher, Megan and Derek Hufnagel and Braden and Bryce West and Cate, Julie, Anna and Caroline Sahlen; dear sister of Kathleen (Michael) Hurtubise, Jack (Pam) Gray the late Richard Gray; sister-in-law of Sharon Gray; survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 10:45 AM. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.