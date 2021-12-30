Menu
Donna LAMA
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
LAMA - Donna (nee Gray)
November 29, 2021. Loving mother of Kathleen Hufnagel, Julie (Brian) West and Kristen (Joseph) Sahlen; cherished grandma of Christopher, Megan and Derek Hufnagel and Braden and Bryce West and Cate, Julie, Anna and Caroline Sahlen; dear sister of Kathleen (Michael) Hurtubise, Jack (Pam) Gray the late Richard Gray; sister-in-law of Sharon Gray; survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 10:45 AM. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial Mass
10:45a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave., NY
