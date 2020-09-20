BURFIELD - Donna M.
(nee Wullner)
Of Lancaster, entered into rest September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Morse A. Burfield; devoted mother of Tanya (Kyle) Kaiser and Julie (Steven) Rusinek; cherished grandmother of Alexis, JJ, MacKenzie and Devine; adored great-grandmother of AJ; loving daughter of the late Donald and Eileen Wullner; dear sister of Sue (Bill) Mosgrober, Cindy (Jim) Doktor, Donnie (Pat) Wullner and Ken (Judy) Wullner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Saturday (September 26) from 2-6 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's name to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.