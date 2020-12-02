Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna M. CAVES
Caves - Donna M.
(nee George)
November 28, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert P.; loving mother of Mary Ann (Michael) Kreamer; dear sister of the late Mildred George, Coletta (late Jerome), Thelma (late Donald) Kibler and Carl (Jean) George and sister-in-law of the late Jane (late Robert) Bull; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no prior visitation. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, East Aurora on Friday December 4th at 11:00 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donna was a teacher in the East Aurora School District for over 30 years. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
, East Aurora, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.