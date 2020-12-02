Caves - Donna M.
(nee George)
November 28, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert P.; loving mother of Mary Ann (Michael) Kreamer; dear sister of the late Mildred George, Coletta (late Jerome), Thelma (late Donald) Kibler and Carl (Jean) George and sister-in-law of the late Jane (late Robert) Bull; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no prior visitation. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, East Aurora on Friday December 4th at 11:00 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donna was a teacher in the East Aurora School District for over 30 years. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.