Donna M. CROOME
CROOME - Donna M.
(nee Macluskie)
Of Amherst, entered into rest December 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ward J. Croome; devoted mother of Jeannie (Paul) Bett, Thomas (late Kim) (Cheryl) Croome, Diane (James) Terhaar and Marlene (Steven) Dolan; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Arthur and Sarah Macluskie; sister of the late Arthur (Susan) Macluskie. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Lombardo Funeral Home
Dear Tom, I was sad to hear that your beloved mother had died. It is never easy to lose your mother, and I know that yours was a special one. God bless you and your family during these sad days.
Coleen Hanna
December 6, 2020