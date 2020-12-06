CROOME - Donna M.
(nee Macluskie)
Of Amherst, entered into rest December 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ward J. Croome; devoted mother of Jeannie (Paul) Bett, Thomas (late Kim) (Cheryl) Croome, Diane (James) Terhaar and Marlene (Steven) Dolan; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Arthur and Sarah Macluskie; sister of the late Arthur (Susan) Macluskie. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.