Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna M. DOANE
DOANE - Donna M. (nee Smith)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 28. Beloved wife of late Robert H. Doane; devoted mother of Lynn Jamieson, Denise (Joseph) Snyder and Lisa Doane; cherished grandmother of Dionna (Andrea), Jennifer (Jenny), Jillian and Ariana; fond great-grandmother of Joseph, August, Remi, Mila and Charlie; loving daughter of the late Donald and Elizabeth smith; dear sister of Donald (late Betty) Smith. No prior visitation. Private service. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.