DOANE - Donna M. (nee Smith)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 28. Beloved wife of late Robert H. Doane; devoted mother of Lynn Jamieson, Denise (Joseph) Snyder and Lisa Doane; cherished grandmother of Dionna (Andrea), Jennifer (Jenny), Jillian and Ariana; fond great-grandmother of Joseph, August, Remi, Mila and Charlie; loving daughter of the late Donald and Elizabeth smith; dear sister of Donald (late Betty) Smith. No prior visitation. Private service. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com