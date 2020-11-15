Menu
Donna M. HAYES
HAYES - Donna M.
(nee Zielinski)
On November 9, 2020; beloved, mother of Ashley (Brandon) Janiszewski and Kyle Hayes; dear daughter of Patricia (Giczkowski) and the late James Zielinski; sister of Timothy (Leticia), Michael (Lisa) and Robert Zielinski; survived by Joseph Hayes; aunts uncles and cousins. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday November 21, from 1-4 PM. Prayer Service 1:30 PM. Please be mindful, Covid-19 restrictions apply. Donna was a kind and giving person and has shown those values by her involvement with the Erie County WIC Program and organ donation to ConnectLife.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
Nov
21
Prayer Service
1:30p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
