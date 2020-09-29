MATECKI - Donna M.

Of North Tonawanda, passed away on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, under the care of Niagara Hospice at Northgate Healthcare Facility. She was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Croft) Pascucci; beloved wife of Gerald Matecki; loving Mother of Joseph Matecki and Jonathan (Julie) Matecki; sister to Robert (Kathy) Pascucci and preceded in death by brother Nicolas Pascucci; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donna graduated from North Tonawanda high school in 1966. She was previously employed as an account clerk with the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) and Community Services for Every1. She was a die-hard Bills and Alabama football fan and enjoyed paying Euchre whenever she could. She donated her body to the University of Buffalo Medical School. A future celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.





