Donna M. POHLMAN
POHLMAN - Donna M.
(nee Mancuso)
September 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William E. Berryman and the late Charles H. Pohlman; loving mother of Thomas F. Rush Jr., late Brian P. Rush, and step-mother of Deborah (Gary) Gorney, Charles, Karen, Mary (Patrick) Seitz, Kenneth (Eileen), Donald, Mark (Dawn), Lisa Schoenhardt, and Michael Pohlman; cherished sister of Peter (Judy) Mancuso Jr., Joanne (late Edwin) Mazgaj, and Sandra (James) Janiga; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Gabriel's R.C. Church, 5211 Clinton St., Elma, NY, at 9 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hope Before Heaven. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY (828-1846).


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
