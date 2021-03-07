Menu
DOnna Marie Beach MATIUKAS
FUNERAL HOME
Dierna Funeral Home - Rochester
2309 Culver Road
Rochester, NY
MATIUKAS - Donna Marie Beach (nee Bukowski)
Ogden - Beloved wife of Peter A. Matiukas; proud mother of Blake (Lindsey) Landry (Boston, MA); sister of Patricia (Michael) Gontarek (Rochester, NY), Cynthia (Gary) Schlabach (Alden, NY), Delphine (Gregg) Mazurczak (Buffalo, NY), Rosanne Wojtaszek (Tampa, FL) and Richard J. (late Julie) Bukowski Jr. (Depew, NY). Predeceased by parents Richard (Florence) Bukowski (Cheektowaga, NY); godmother to Amy Averill and Eric Fenske; survived by her aunts, uncle, many other nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many cousins. Donna loved all animals, especially dogs, and leaves behind her devoted rescue dog, Timmy. Donna's indomitable spirit and her caring heart will be missed by her countless friends. Most recently, Donna worked at the University of Rochester's Information Systems group as an executive assistant. Previously Donna was the owner/operator of her own hair styling salon. A Memorial Mass will be held in Rochester at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Dog Rescue at niagaradogrescue.com/donate/. For full obituary visit diernafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
