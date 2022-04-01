MURAWSKI - Donna J.
(nee Lynch)
Of Lancaster, NY, March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of Paul; loving mother of Anne (John) Valby, James (Jeanine) Campisano, Heather (Jon) Stoldt, and Paul (Tim Cox) Murawski; dearest grandmother of Schylar (Cameron) Bain, Chalice (Erik McCarthy) DiGiacomo, Angel (Justin) Walck, Sunny (Joey) Jacobi, Jace, and the late Luigi; great-grandmother of Santino, Maxx, Niko, Hudson, Iris, and Ronni; sister of William (Jayne) Lynch and the late Donald (late Ellen) Lynch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Sunday from 1-5 PM, with Funeral Services being held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 167 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY, Monday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.