Donna J. MURAWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
MURAWSKI - Donna J.
(nee Lynch)
Of Lancaster, NY, March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of Paul; loving mother of Anne (John) Valby, James (Jeanine) Campisano, Heather (Jon) Stoldt, and Paul (Tim Cox) Murawski; dearest grandmother of Schylar (Cameron) Bain, Chalice (Erik McCarthy) DiGiacomo, Angel (Justin) Walck, Sunny (Joey) Jacobi, Jace, and the late Luigi; great-grandmother of Santino, Maxx, Niko, Hudson, Iris, and Ronni; sister of William (Jayne) Lynch and the late Donald (late Ellen) Lynch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Sunday from 1-5 PM, with Funeral Services being held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 167 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY, Monday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Share condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Apr
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church
167 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Paul and family, Im so sorry to hear about Donna. I always enjoy chatting with her as we solved many of the worlds problems. She was always very nice and a joy to be with. She will be sadly missed. May she rest in peace.
Bill Schroeder
Friend
March 31, 2022
We will all have our special memories of Donna. My memories of Donna are that she was beautiful, smart, kind and caring. I am happy to have known her and to have shared some very nice conversations. She will be missed by me and many others. My condolences to the family.
Nancy (Schrader) Hough
Classmate
March 31, 2022
