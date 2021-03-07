Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna M. NEUREUTHER
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
NEUREUTHER - Donna M.
(nee Tiffany)
Of Cheektowaga, March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leonard M. Neureuther; dearest mother of Jennifer (Steven) Irving, Jeffrey Neureuther, Jill (Rich) Pencek, and Jonathan (Chandana) Neureuther; loving grandmother of Katherine, Charles, Skylar, Peter, Lacey, Annelise and Lucy; sister of Robert (Barbara) Tiffany, Ethel (late Marty) Semrau, and Bill Tiffany; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM, at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS
4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, NY
Mar
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
950 Losson Rd, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Cathy Tiffany
March 7, 2021
Our sincere condolences for the loss of your mother, We will keep her in our prayers.
Carl / Joan Buckley
March 7, 2021
Jeff and family, I am so sorry for your loss.
Scott Szeglowski
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results