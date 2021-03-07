NEUREUTHER - Donna M.
(nee Tiffany)
Of Cheektowaga, March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leonard M. Neureuther; dearest mother of Jennifer (Steven) Irving, Jeffrey Neureuther, Jill (Rich) Pencek, and Jonathan (Chandana) Neureuther; loving grandmother of Katherine, Charles, Skylar, Peter, Lacey, Annelise and Lucy; sister of Robert (Barbara) Tiffany, Ethel (late Marty) Semrau, and Bill Tiffany; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM, at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.