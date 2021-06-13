Menu
Donna PIGLOWSKI
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
Piglowski - Donna (nee Lee)
June 10, 2021; beloved wife of the late Robert L. Piglowski; devoted mother of Gerald (Dawn) Gammack, Cheryl (Raymond Jr.) Meshlovitz, Jeffrey, and the late Glenn Gammack; loving grandmother of Kristie (Robert) Swiatkowski, Raymond "Paul" (Alicia) Meshlovitz III., Tammy Meshlovitz, Joshua, Sara, Jacob, Ian, and Rhiannon Gammack, late Cory Allan Gammack, and late Aprille Marie Gammack; great-grandmother of eleven great-grandchildren; dear sister of Patricia Lee Ehlers, Edna Ruth, Richard (Anne) Lee, Evelyn Fisher, and David Lee; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. Please share condolences and memories online at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
Mom you were the best mom for us all. You will be missed so very much. But you are with Bob and all your loved ones that helped you cross over. This will be hard for me not seeing you or talking to you. But I will remember all the good times we had together. I know you are at peace now and pain free. So enjoy all your family that we´re waiting for you. Till I see you again I LOVE YOU SO VERY MUCH.
Cheryl Meshlovitz
Family
June 13, 2021
