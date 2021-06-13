Mom you were the best mom for us all. You will be missed so very much. But you are with Bob and all your loved ones that helped you cross over. This will be hard for me not seeing you or talking to you. But I will remember all the good times we had together. I know you are at peace now and pain free. So enjoy all your family that we´re waiting for you. Till I see you again I LOVE YOU SO VERY MUCH.

Cheryl Meshlovitz Family June 13, 2021