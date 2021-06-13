Piglowski - Donna (nee Lee)
June 10, 2021; beloved wife of the late Robert L. Piglowski; devoted mother of Gerald (Dawn) Gammack, Cheryl (Raymond Jr.) Meshlovitz, Jeffrey, and the late Glenn Gammack; loving grandmother of Kristie (Robert) Swiatkowski, Raymond "Paul" (Alicia) Meshlovitz III., Tammy Meshlovitz, Joshua, Sara, Jacob, Ian, and Rhiannon Gammack, late Cory Allan Gammack, and late Aprille Marie Gammack; great-grandmother of eleven great-grandchildren; dear sister of Patricia Lee Ehlers, Edna Ruth, Richard (Anne) Lee, Evelyn Fisher, and David Lee; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. Please share condolences and memories online at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.