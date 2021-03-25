PRZYBYSZ - Donna M.
(nee Becker)
Of Williamsville, formerly of Binghamton, entered into rest March 21, 2021. Beloved wife of William M. Przybysz; devoted mother of Kerry Anne Robeson of Raleigh, NC, Jessica (Sarmed) Shafi of Beaufort, SC, and Kathryn (Tyler) Sutton of Binghamton, NY; cherished grandmother of Lucy Robeson, and Aiden, Wyatt and Amelia Shafi; loving daughter of the late Robert and Marie Becker; dear sister of Thomas (late Barbara), Paul (Michele), John (Pamela) and the late Robert (Beverly) Becker. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, 1520 East Delavan Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10'o'clock (please assemble at church). If desired, donations may be made in Donna's name to ConnectLife. Arrangements made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapels). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.