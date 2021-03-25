Menu
Donna M. PRZYBYSZ
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
PRZYBYSZ - Donna M.
(nee Becker)
Of Williamsville, formerly of Binghamton, entered into rest March 21, 2021. Beloved wife of William M. Przybysz; devoted mother of Kerry Anne Robeson of Raleigh, NC, Jessica (Sarmed) Shafi of Beaufort, SC, and Kathryn (Tyler) Sutton of Binghamton, NY; cherished grandmother of Lucy Robeson, and Aiden, Wyatt and Amelia Shafi; loving daughter of the late Robert and Marie Becker; dear sister of Thomas (late Barbara), Paul (Michele), John (Pamela) and the late Robert (Beverly) Becker. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, 1520 East Delavan Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10'o'clock (please assemble at church). If desired, donations may be made in Donna's name to ConnectLife. Arrangements made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapels). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church
1520 East Delavan Ave, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Donna was a kind and considerate lady. She was always willing to help her coworkers. She often spoke of her family and I hope you can find some comfort in remembering that she cherished each and every one of you.
Patti Willis
Coworker
March 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Donna was was such a great person. She was a friend and colleague. She loved her family so much and spoke of them often. Such a proud mother & grandmother. She was taken too soon. Praying you take comfort in the happy memories.
Sue Gannon
Friend
March 28, 2021
Donna was a special lady. I'm very sad for the family's loss... she spoke of her family often.
Beverly Hill
Coworker
March 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Donna was a beautiful and caring person. She was my Supervisor at Catholic Health. She touched many hearts in the short time we had with her. I will miss her tremendously. Love and Peace to her Husband and Family.
Denice Post
Coworker
March 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Bill Kazmark
Friend
March 26, 2021
I am so sad that my friend of over 40 years of friendship is gone. :( My heart goes out to Bill and Donna's daughters along with their grandchildren and the rest of Donna's family. I have great memories of all the times we were together.
Sue Foster
Friend
March 26, 2021
We are very shocked and sorry to hear of Donna's passing. We enjoyed our time together during our marching band days. Donna was always so upbeat and fun to be with. I know she'll only be remembered with fondness.
Bill and Katie, our thoughts are with you and the rest of your family.
Joanne and Lee Bill
Friend
March 26, 2021
Bill, Jessica and Katie, we are so sorry to hear about Donna. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Cherish her memories.
Shannon & Tom Quaranta
Friend
March 26, 2021
The Marilleys
March 25, 2021
Donna was such sweet person.
april Edwards
Coworker
March 25, 2021
What a wonderful woman Donna is. I spent time with her often and she always told stories and showed pictures of her beautiful family, especially her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She loved telling stories of her brothers and their childhood and watching football with her husband and family. Of course everything in her daughters lives were always a topic of conversation as well. I will miss her greatly and am so happy we got to spend some time connecting after her moving back to Buffalo. She was taken from all of you too soon and my heart is broken for you all. My most sincere condolences to the whole family. I'm so sorry to not be able to attend the funeral as I will be out of town but my thoughts will be with you all that day.
Amanda Healy
Friend
March 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Uncle Bill, Kerry, Jessica and Katie and our entire family. Aunt Donna was a loving, kind and wonderful person; she will be missed!!!

Love, Justine and Matt
Justine Carroll
Family
March 25, 2021
Bill and family - We were so heart broken to hear about Donna's passing. We have so many wonderful memories of our times together. Praying for all of you and hoping that all of your memories of your beautiful wife/Mom/Grandma bring you some comfort. Sending hugs.
Julie and Don Faughnan
Friend
March 25, 2021
Bill we are so sorry to hear of your loss, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Bruce and Dawn Henderson
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss she was wonderful to work with and such a nice person. Loved talking with her.
Brenda
March 25, 2021
Bill, Jessica and Katie,I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I hope you are able to find some comfort in your memories and in the knowledge of knowing she is now resting peacefully in the arms of the angels.
Corinne Inman
Friend
March 25, 2021
Dear Bill and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. I will always remember the great times I had working with her at Medicare. She always had such a great smile. She was truly a great friend. She will be missed. Remember all the fondest memories you all had with her.
With Deepest Sympathy,
Sandy and Serge Kostun, Endicott, NY
Sandy Kostun
Friend
March 25, 2021
