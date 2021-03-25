What a wonderful woman Donna is. I spent time with her often and she always told stories and showed pictures of her beautiful family, especially her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She loved telling stories of her brothers and their childhood and watching football with her husband and family. Of course everything in her daughters lives were always a topic of conversation as well. I will miss her greatly and am so happy we got to spend some time connecting after her moving back to Buffalo. She was taken from all of you too soon and my heart is broken for you all. My most sincere condolences to the whole family. I'm so sorry to not be able to attend the funeral as I will be out of town but my thoughts will be with you all that day.

Amanda Healy Friend March 25, 2021