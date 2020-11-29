Menu
Donna Rae REITSCH
REITSCH - Donna Rae
Of Wheatfield, NY Friday, November 20, 2020 in Elderwood at Wheatfield. Mrs. Reitsch was born in Keating, Pennsylvania, on February 5, 1928, to Asa and Mertie (Blakeslee) Ress. Mrs. Reitsch was predeceased by her husband Melvin J. Reitsch who died in 2011. Donna is survived by her daughter Darla Rae (Anthony) Minonno; sister of Dana Rees; grandmother of Anthony (Marisa) III and Gregory (Heather) Minonno; great-grandmother of Alexander, Chloe, Alisa, Laura, and Christopher; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Memorials Services will be held at a date and time to be announced. Guest registry at www.Wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
