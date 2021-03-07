SPARKS - Donna Jean "Sparky"
March 3, 2021, age 76; beloved wife of Susan Michalek; dearest daughter of the late Herman and Janet (nee Carson) Sparks; loving sister of the late Barbara (late Anthony) Saladino; dear sister-in-law of the late Thomas (Patricia) Michalek; she will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donna was a United States Navy Veteran, a US Navy Air Traffic Controller and a Systems Analyst for Unisys Corporation in Alexandria, VA. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share memories and condolences on Donna's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.