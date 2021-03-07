Menu
Donna Jean "Sparky" SPARKS
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
SPARKS - Donna Jean "Sparky"
March 3, 2021, age 76; beloved wife of Susan Michalek; dearest daughter of the late Herman and Janet (nee Carson) Sparks; loving sister of the late Barbara (late Anthony) Saladino; dear sister-in-law of the late Thomas (Patricia) Michalek; she will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donna was a United States Navy Veteran, a US Navy Air Traffic Controller and a Systems Analyst for Unisys Corporation in Alexandria, VA. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share memories and condolences on Donna's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May Donna RIP. We have the watch. A wonderful person. Sue, prayers always
Nannette Bateau
April 1, 2021
Dear Sue. I just read of Donna's passing. My sincerest condolences to you. I remember our conversations at the restaurant going in all directions but always ending with a good laugh She will be truly missed. Stay strong!
John Filipski
March 17, 2021
God needed his Angel, so he called Donna home. Although we may miss her physical presence, we can feel comforted knowing that she is still looking over our shoulders especially her dear wife, Susan.
Karyn Reece
March 7, 2021
