SPINDA - Donna C.

March 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late David; dear mother of David Jr. (Brigitte) Spinda, Darlene (Edward) Shafer and Derrick (Melissa) Spinda; loving Nema of Derrick, Jr., Shaleea, Connor, Kaylee and Lily; sister of Peaches (Gene) Komasara, Gerry Bielicki, Linda (Reed) Stewart, Bonnie (Dave) Carins and the late Fred (survived by Betty) Bielicki and Patricia (survived by Rich) Denver; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Monday, 3:00-5:30 PM, where Funeral Services will immediately follow.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.