Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna C. SPINDA
FUNERAL HOME
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
SPINDA - Donna C.
March 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late David; dear mother of David Jr. (Brigitte) Spinda, Darlene (Edward) Shafer and Derrick (Melissa) Spinda; loving Nema of Derrick, Jr., Shaleea, Connor, Kaylee and Lily; sister of Peaches (Gene) Komasara, Gerry Bielicki, Linda (Reed) Stewart, Bonnie (Dave) Carins and the late Fred (survived by Betty) Bielicki and Patricia (survived by Rich) Denver; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Monday, 3:00-5:30 PM, where Funeral Services will immediately follow.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.