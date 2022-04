STEINER - Donna M.Of Delevan NY, September 28, 2021, wife of the late David Steiner, mother of Daniel and Dale Steiner, Debra Smith, and Diane Owens, sister to John Weaver. Friends may call Friday from 3-7 pm at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home in Franklinville. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday October 2, 2021 at the Delevan United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be set to www.babbitteastonfh.com