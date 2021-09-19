Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna M. WEISHAUPT
FUNERAL HOME
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
WEISHAUPT - Donna M.
(nee Lojewski)
September 16, 2021 of Cheektowaga. Beloved wife of the late Bill W. Weishaupt. Loving mother of Michael (Dawn Evans) Lojewski and Nicole Lojewski, William (Sara) Weishaupt, Paul (Gina Pascale) Gemmati; cherished grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear twin sister of Diane (late John) Domogala; survived by an aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Family present Monday, 4-8PM at Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St., (one block east of Union Rd.) West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 9AM in St. Gabriel RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY. Kindly assemble at church. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Donna was a USAF veteran.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Sep
21
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel RC Church
5271 Clinton St, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Nicole I am so very sorry for the loss of your mom . My mom (Christine ) always spoke very highly of her . Prayers to your whole family
Ratcliff family
September 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pam & Jim Grabowski
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results