WEISHAUPT - Donna M.

(nee Lojewski)

September 16, 2021 of Cheektowaga. Beloved wife of the late Bill W. Weishaupt. Loving mother of Michael (Dawn Evans) Lojewski and Nicole Lojewski, William (Sara) Weishaupt, Paul (Gina Pascale) Gemmati; cherished grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear twin sister of Diane (late John) Domogala; survived by an aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Family present Monday, 4-8PM at Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St., (one block east of Union Rd.) West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 9AM in St. Gabriel RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY. Kindly assemble at church. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Donna was a USAF veteran.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.