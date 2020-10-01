GEFALLER - Donna Y.
(nee Yager)
Of West Seneca, NY, September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald W. Gefaller; dearest mother of Jacob G., Jonathan P. and Leah K. Egloff; step-mother of Mitchell W. and Jenelle N. Gefaller; daughter of Katherine A. (Koch) and the late George L. Yager; sister of George Yager. The family will be present Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. Memorial contributions may be made to the Healy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital. In Donna's memory please call your Member of Congress and ask them to co-sponsor H.R.7071. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com