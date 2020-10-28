Menu
Donna Y. WITHEROW
WITHEROW - Donna Y. (nee Raybuck)
October 24, 2020, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Witherow; devoted mother of Dwight (Wendy) Witherow, Robin Miller, Valarie (Robert) Goodwill and Kevin (Linda) Witherow; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Kenneth Raybuck and Betty Doane; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday 4 PM at Amherst Alliance Church, 3915 Millersport Hwy., Amherst, NY 14228. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.
