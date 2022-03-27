GALLAGHER - Donovon G.March 22, 2022 of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of 49 years to Helene (nee Jankowiak) Gallagher; loving father of Donna (Byron) McKinney, Lori (Brian) Koszuta and the late John Gallagher. Cherished grandfather of Richard, Madison, Mairead, Landon and Layla. Devoted brother of Dianna (Les) Harvey, Alice (late James) Cupp, Thomas (Eve) Lenhart and the late Michael (Christina) Gallagher. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Don was a retired supervisor with the US Post Office, Buffalo, a proud US Navy Veteran and an avid fisherman. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 31st from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held at 7 PM. Please leave your condolences online at