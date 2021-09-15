Menu
Dora J. KRULY
KRULY - Dora J. (nee Kieft)
Of Hamburg, NY, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Andrew P. Kruly; dearest mother of Paul (Marlene) and the late Kevin Kruly; cherished grandmother of Zachary (Megumi) Kruly, Alicia (Drew) Smith and four adored great-grandchildren, Vander, Morgan, Juniper and Aiden; preceded in death by four siblings, Henry Kieft, Henrietta "Edie" Smith, Elsie Harding and Marie Hartmans. Dora loved the outdoors, working in her flower garden or camping at Woodstream Campsite. Visitation, Friday, from 2-4 PM, at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, where services will be held Saturday, at 1 PM. Please share online condolences at www.demmerlyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
Sep
18
Service
1:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
