FULLER - Doreen "Dodie"
(nee Jarzyniecki)
Of Lancaster, February 21, 2021, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Al Fuller; dearest mother of Nicholas (Melinda), Lisa and Allyson Fuller; cherished Mema of Caleb, Scarlette, Talan, Hayden, Piper and Brinley; sister of Barbara (Wayne) Heller, Chuck, Randy (Linda) and Phillip Jarzyniecki; also survived by many relatives and friends including her Camp Chautauqua family. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Dodie. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.