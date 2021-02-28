Menu
Doreen "Dodie" FULLER
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
FULLER - Doreen "Dodie"
(nee Jarzyniecki)
Of Lancaster, February 21, 2021, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Al Fuller; dearest mother of Nicholas (Melinda), Lisa and Allyson Fuller; cherished Mema of Caleb, Scarlette, Talan, Hayden, Piper and Brinley; sister of Barbara (Wayne) Heller, Chuck, Randy (Linda) and Phillip Jarzyniecki; also survived by many relatives and friends including her Camp Chautauqua family. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Dodie. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Al sorry for your loss
Rick Pelow
April 6, 2021
Heartfelt Condolences to Family and Friends. High School Friend, Beautiful Soul, Sadly Missed. Heaven Welcomed an Angel
Michele Izzo-Collins
February 28, 2021
Mr. Fuller and family, I'm not sure if you remember me. Jack Maly was my dad. He recently passed so I just want to reach out and say I'm so very sorry to hear this news. My condolences to the family. Sending love, healing hugs and prayers from the Maly/Dunn family... May she rest easy now...
Angela Maly Dunn
February 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Fuller and Jarzyniecki families. May Dodie Rest In Peace and may Perputual Light Shine upon her. Be assured of our prayers.
David & Amy Shepard
February 28, 2021
Dear Al and family, Our sincere sympathy on the loss of Dodie. We still remember the time we randomly ran into the both of you at a beach in Florida, several years back. That was the first time we met Dodie. She was so friendly, easy to talk to and laugh with. Just know Dodie has found eternal peace and love wrapped in the Lord´s loving arms. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May she Rest In Peace.
Mike and Donna Szczerbiak
February 28, 2021
Dodie cleaned my home for 3 years. I meant her through my daughter Elizabeth. She was always so nice to talk with and had a smile on her face. Dodie did a wonderful job every time she came to my home. I am living in Florida for the winter months. I am sorry that I can not be there to give my respects. My prayers are with you all.
Maureen OConnor
February 28, 2021
Al and family- Our sincere sympathy to you all on your loss of Dodie- may she rest in comfort and give you strength and love at this time.
Mike and Pat Katashuk
February 27, 2021
My dear friend. I cant believe you are gone. Al, Nick, Lisa and Allyson, my deepest sympathy to you and all of your extended families. You are in my heart and on my mind. The neighborhood will not be the same without her. Love you!
Karen Vandevelde
February 24, 2021
