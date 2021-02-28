Dear Al and family, Our sincere sympathy on the loss of Dodie. We still remember the time we randomly ran into the both of you at a beach in Florida, several years back. That was the first time we met Dodie. She was so friendly, easy to talk to and laugh with. Just know Dodie has found eternal peace and love wrapped in the Lord´s loving arms. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May she Rest In Peace.

Mike and Donna Szczerbiak February 28, 2021