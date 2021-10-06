Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doreen E. GREEN
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
GREEN - Doreen E.
October 4, 2021 of Williamsville, NY; beloved daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Green; dear cousin of Jerome (Leigh) Ozdych, Barbara Kobos, Theresa (late John) Woloszyn, Judette Tolbert, Margaret (Norbert) Onaitis, Eugene (Janet) Kobos, Mary Anne Pajacki and Janice (Ken) Hoffman; also survived by many loving family members and friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, at 9:30 AM, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221 (Please Assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Church or a charity of your choice. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Oct
9
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Church
5480 Main St, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I knew Doreen when she lived in Cheektowaga and then years later when I worked at the Arena met her at hockey games. She would always stop at my stand to say hello. Condolences to your family
Mary Ann Deitzer
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results