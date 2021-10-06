GREEN - Doreen E.
October 4, 2021 of Williamsville, NY; beloved daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Green; dear cousin of Jerome (Leigh) Ozdych, Barbara Kobos, Theresa (late John) Woloszyn, Judette Tolbert, Margaret (Norbert) Onaitis, Eugene (Janet) Kobos, Mary Anne Pajacki and Janice (Ken) Hoffman; also survived by many loving family members and friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, at 9:30 AM, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221 (Please Assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Church or a charity of your choice
. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.