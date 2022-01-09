Menu
Dorinda R. JONES
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
JONES - Dorinda R.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 18, 2021. Beloved mother of Wendell R. Jones. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Rest in peace,you will be missed.
April Davis
January 10, 2022
Your smile and infectious laughter will always be remembered. Your love and good times growing up was one of the fondest memories. Your baby sister Brenda loves you and will miss you. Rest up Auntie Rose
Your Niece Charolette
January 9, 2022
I missed my bff I can still here your laughter rest on no more sickness.
Corrine Anderson
January 9, 2022
I will miss you, your laughter and caring heart.
Nicole Robinson
Family
January 9, 2022
