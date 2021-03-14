BECKER - Doris Ann
(nee Gearman)
March 13, 2021, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Leo M. Becker, Sr.; loving mother of Leo Jr., Donald (Debbie), Michael, David (Debbie) and the late Charles (Gail); cherished grandmother of Chris Sr. (Chrissy) Newman, Dawn (Lenny) Damstetter, Jason (Jeana) Becker, Laura (Matt) Wietlispach, Kaylee, Colton, Cara, Brittney, Matthew, Betsy, Rachael, Lois, Amanda and Emily; cherished great-grandmother of Chris Jr., Bailey, Emma, Brianna, Abigail, Jay, Devin, Garrett, Lily, Hunter, Henley, Caleb and Brantley; dear daughter of the late Charles and Doris Gearman; dearest sister of the late Joan Shadle; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS Guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Mass of Christian Burial at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, Wednesday, 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be thankfully made to Hospice Buffalo or O.L.V. Charities. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.