This is to our friend and all the family, we are so sorry for your loss of such a outstanding ,loving ,gentle and kind person. Ma Becker will always ,always be with us when we cheer are Bills on front and center, just maybe as Leo told me Sunday . This time when we kick the field goal Ma will push it straight no wide right. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all and may God keep his watch full eye over you during this trying time. God Bless Ma Becker may she rest in peace.

Tim & Christine March 15, 2021