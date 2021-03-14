Menu
Doris Ann BECKER
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
BECKER - Doris Ann
(nee Gearman)
March 13, 2021, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Leo M. Becker, Sr.; loving mother of Leo Jr., Donald (Debbie), Michael, David (Debbie) and the late Charles (Gail); cherished grandmother of Chris Sr. (Chrissy) Newman, Dawn (Lenny) Damstetter, Jason (Jeana) Becker, Laura (Matt) Wietlispach, Kaylee, Colton, Cara, Brittney, Matthew, Betsy, Rachael, Lois, Amanda and Emily; cherished great-grandmother of Chris Jr., Bailey, Emma, Brianna, Abigail, Jay, Devin, Garrett, Lily, Hunter, Henley, Caleb and Brantley; dear daughter of the late Charles and Doris Gearman; dearest sister of the late Joan Shadle; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS Guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Mass of Christian Burial at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, Wednesday, 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be thankfully made to Hospice Buffalo or O.L.V. Charities. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Mar
17
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Infant of Prague Church
921 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This is to our friend and all the family, we are so sorry for your loss of such a outstanding ,loving ,gentle and kind person. Ma Becker will always ,always be with us when we cheer are Bills on front and center, just maybe as Leo told me Sunday . This time when we kick the field goal Ma will push it straight no wide right. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all and may God keep his watch full eye over you during this trying time. God Bless Ma Becker may she rest in peace.
Tim & Christine
March 15, 2021
LEO & your family we want you to know we are very sorry to hear of the loss of your MOTHER, Please remember she now is in a better place & with your DAD. Audrey & I will keep your family in our daily Prayers, GOD BLESS & R.I.P.
William J. Brainard
March 14, 2021
Leo, My deepest condolences go out to you and your family for your loss. may her memories help you through this difficult time.
Ronald Kominiarek
March 14, 2021
