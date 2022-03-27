Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris COVINO
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St
Orchard Park, NY
COVINO - Doris (nee Guedry)
March 25, 2022, of Orchard Park, at age 96. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Albert J. Covino; loving mother of Nancy (Glenn) Tisman, Marlene (late Larry) Lauder, Daniel (Janet), Edward (Nancy), Diane (David) Conrad, Lawrence (Michele) Covino and Natalie Sporyz; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 22 adored great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Mary (late Fabian) Murry, Ernestine (late Burlin) Dehart and Anna Mae (late Arthur) Albertson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 West Quaker Street, Orchard Park, where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park, at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Palliative Unit. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.