COVINO - Doris (nee Guedry)
March 25, 2022, of Orchard Park, at age 96. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Albert J. Covino; loving mother of Nancy (Glenn) Tisman, Marlene (late Larry) Lauder, Daniel (Janet), Edward (Nancy), Diane (David) Conrad, Lawrence (Michele) Covino and Natalie Sporyz; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 22 adored great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Mary (late Fabian) Murry, Ernestine (late Burlin) Dehart and Anna Mae (late Arthur) Albertson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 West Quaker Street, Orchard Park, where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park, at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Palliative Unit. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.