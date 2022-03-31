EPSTEIN - Doris
March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of Melvin Epstein; loving mother of Sharlene (Charles) Rypysc, Howard (Jennifer) Epstein, and Robin (Michael) Kress; sister of the late Sue Fiedyn; grandmother of Joshua, Jared, Matthew, Ryan, Rachel, and Lisa; great-grandmother of Jacob and Chloe. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, 12 Noon, at Mesnekoff Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. Shiva will be held Sunday, 1-4 PM, at Howard and Jen's residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Please share condolences and view live stream at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.