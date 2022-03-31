Menu
Doris EPSTEIN
EPSTEIN - Doris
March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of Melvin Epstein; loving mother of Sharlene (Charles) Rypysc, Howard (Jennifer) Epstein, and Robin (Michael) Kress; sister of the late Sue Fiedyn; grandmother of Joshua, Jared, Matthew, Ryan, Rachel, and Lisa; great-grandmother of Jacob and Chloe. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, 12 Noon, at Mesnekoff Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. Shiva will be held Sunday, 1-4 PM, at Howard and Jen's residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share condolences and view live stream at mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.
