EPSTEIN - DorisMarch 30, 2022. Beloved wife of Melvin Epstein; loving mother of Sharlene (Charles) Rypysc, Howard (Jennifer) Epstein, and Robin (Michael) Kress; sister of the late Sue Fiedyn; grandmother of Joshua, Jared, Matthew, Ryan, Rachel, and Lisa; great-grandmother of Jacob and Chloe. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, 12 Noon, at Mesnekoff Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. Shiva will be held Sunday, 1-4 PM, at Howard and Jen's residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share condolences and view live stream at mesnekoff.com