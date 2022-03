FLEMISTER - Doris E.Entered into eternal rest March 3, 2021. The family will receive friends 2 PM, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. Funeral to follow at 3 PM. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, social distance and masks are mandatory. Share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com