GRESKO - Doris (nee Ramer)
Of Hamburg NY, April 1, 2022. Mother of Kathaleen (late David) Kirszenstein, Marsha J. (Douglas) Schawel, Victoria Ann Gresko and Valerie J. Gresko. Sister of Jo, William, Patricia, Connie (Hal), Ruth, Diane and the late Ronald, Clair, Eva Mae, Arthur, Robert and James. Beloved grandmother of Justin, David, and Eric and loving great-grandmother of Danek. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-8:00 PM at the Laing Funeral Home Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 PM from Revive Wesleyan Church Hamburg. Online condolences at Laingfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2022.