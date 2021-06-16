HOLMES - Doris May
Age 98, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2021. Doris was devoted to her family and to her church. She enjoyed traveling and loved to laugh. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Loving wife of 70 years to the late Kenneth Holmes; daughter of Andrew and Lily Lubs; mother of Jack (Susan) Holmes, Bruce Holmes, Susan (John) Payne, Alan (Debbie) Holmes, and the late Peter Holmes; loving grandmother of Geoffery Holmes, Luke Payne, Joshua Holmes, and the late Kenneth Holmes; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends and family may call at Fretthold Funeral Home, 1241 Oliver St., at the corner of Ward Road, on Thursday from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM. A committal service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Park on Friday at 10AM. A memorial service will be held at Third Presbyterian Church, 110 Felton St., on Saturday at 10AM. Please wear face masks. Please do not wear black, instead help us honor Doris and her love for bright colors. Memorial donations may be made to Third Presbyterian Church or to Niagara Hospice. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.