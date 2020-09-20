Menu
Doris J. RERA
RERA - Doris J. (nee Croad)
September 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominic C. Rera; loving mother of Deborah (Michael) Beenau, Donna Rera, Mary (Michael) Thacker and Susan Rera; dear grandmother of Amber, Ryan, Bradley, Nicholas, Ashley and Chelsea; great-grandmother of Kellan and Owen; sister of Betty Calabretta and the late June Hartman, late Ralph Croad and the late Arnold Croad; also survived by many nieces and nephews and Doris's beloved dog Maggie. No prior Visitation. Private services and Interment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS, FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
