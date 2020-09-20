RERA - Doris J. (nee Croad)
September 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominic C. Rera; loving mother of Deborah (Michael) Beenau, Donna Rera, Mary (Michael) Thacker and Susan Rera; dear grandmother of Amber, Ryan, Bradley, Nicholas, Ashley and Chelsea; great-grandmother of Kellan and Owen; sister of Betty Calabretta and the late June Hartman, late Ralph Croad and the late Arnold Croad; also survived by many nieces and nephews and Doris's beloved dog Maggie. No prior Visitation. Private services and Interment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS, FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.