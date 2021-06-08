Menu
Doris A. JOHNSON
FUNERAL HOME
Providence Memorial Chapels, Inc.
1275 Sycamore Street
Buffalo, NY
JOHNSON - Doris A.
Of Buffalo, passed away June 1, 2021, at age 58. Born in Clarksdale, MS, she relocated to Buffalo as an infant with her late parents. Doris was educated in the Buffalo Public School System at School #31 and Southside High School. She loved to cook and demonstrated her skills at Denny's and Golden Corral restaurants. She relocated again to South Dakota for four years, and returned to Buffalo in 2010. Grieving Doris' passing is a host of loving family and friends. The family will be present Thursday, June 10, at 10 o'clock for the wake, followed by the Homegoing Celebration at 11 AM at PROVIDENCE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1275 Sycamore St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share condolences online at www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Wake
10:00a.m.
Providence Memorial Chapels, Inc.
1275 Sycamore Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Providence Memorial Chapels, Inc.
1275 Sycamore Street, Buffalo, NY
Providence Memorial Chapels, Inc.
