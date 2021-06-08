JOHNSON - Doris A.
Of Buffalo, passed away June 1, 2021, at age 58. Born in Clarksdale, MS, she relocated to Buffalo as an infant with her late parents. Doris was educated in the Buffalo Public School System at School #31 and Southside High School. She loved to cook and demonstrated her skills at Denny's and Golden Corral restaurants. She relocated again to South Dakota for four years, and returned to Buffalo in 2010. Grieving Doris' passing is a host of loving family and friends. The family will be present Thursday, June 10, at 10 o'clock for the wake, followed by the Homegoing Celebration at 11 AM at PROVIDENCE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1275 Sycamore St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share condolences online at www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.