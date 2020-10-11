Menu
Doris K. DiNUNZIO
DiNUNZIO - Doris K.
(nee Werder)
October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. DiNunzio; devoted mother of Gina Justis and Peter (Robin) DiNunzio; loving Oma to Heather, Brandon, Melanie, Dylan and Elaina; dear sister of Brigitte (Ted) Werder; survived by many nieces and nephews. Doris was born in Berlin, Germany, came to Buffalo in 1957 and was an assistant buyer at Jenss Décor for many years. She was an avid collector of antiques, enjoyed sharing her love of cooking with friends and family, and took pride in the many close friendships she nurtured over her lifetime. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Doris's memory can be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation (give.roswellpark.org). Doris donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at the UB Medical School. A Celebration of Life will be held when family and friends can gather safely. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your online condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
