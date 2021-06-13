Menu
Doris J. KEVRA
KEVRA - Doris J. (nee Petersen)
June 10, 2021 in her 100th year. Wife of the late Frank G. Kevra; loving
mother of Karen L. (the late Rev. George Kennard) Beacher and Lisa J. Watkins (Late William); grandmother to Laura (Carl) Long, Elizabeth (Damon) Wright, Andrew (Rebekah) Beacher, Eric (Candi), Shawn and Brian (Jaymie) Bergmann; great-grandmother of CJ (Haley) Long, Emily (Barrie) Walsburger, William Tyler Long, Olivia Wright, Asher Wright, Luke Beacher, Sarah Beacher, Shawn Bergmann and Alex Bergmann; great-greatgrandmother to Liza Grace and Ruby Mae; brother of Robert (Evelyn) Petersen. Survived by other nieces and nephews. No prior visitation, Services private. Flowers gratefully declined, Memorials in Doris' name may be sent to www.artguildofponceinlet.webs.com. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
