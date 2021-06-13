KEVRA - Doris J. (nee Petersen)
June 10, 2021 in her 100th year. Wife of the late Frank G. Kevra; loving
mother of Karen L. (the late Rev. George Kennard) Beacher and Lisa J. Watkins (Late William); grandmother to Laura (Carl) Long, Elizabeth (Damon) Wright, Andrew (Rebekah) Beacher, Eric (Candi), Shawn and Brian (Jaymie) Bergmann; great-grandmother of CJ (Haley) Long, Emily (Barrie) Walsburger, William Tyler Long, Olivia Wright, Asher Wright, Luke Beacher, Sarah Beacher, Shawn Bergmann and Alex Bergmann; great-greatgrandmother to Liza Grace and Ruby Mae; brother of Robert (Evelyn) Petersen. Survived by other nieces and nephews. No prior visitation, Services private. Flowers gratefully declined, Memorials in Doris' name may be sent to www.artguildofponceinlet.webs.com
. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.