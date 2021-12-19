LEE - Doris J. (nee Gall)
December 17, 2021, wife of the late Wiliam J. Lee; dearest mother of Linda (late Walter) Barrett, Kathleen (William McAndrew) Deet and Pamela Coyle; mother-in-law of Michael Coyle; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; dear sister of Robert and the late John Gall; sister-in-law of James Lee. Friends may call Monday 4-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church (please assemble at church). Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial Tributes may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County and/or the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, (716) 822-1260.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.