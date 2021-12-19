Menu
Doris J. LEE
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
LEE - Doris J. (nee Gall)
December 17, 2021, wife of the late Wiliam J. Lee; dearest mother of Linda (late Walter) Barrett, Kathleen (William McAndrew) Deet and Pamela Coyle; mother-in-law of Michael Coyle; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; dear sister of Robert and the late John Gall; sister-in-law of James Lee. Friends may call Monday 4-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church (please assemble at church). Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial Tributes may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County and/or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, (716) 822-1260.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
NY
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
My heartfelt condolences to the family. I have such great memories filled with a few drinks and never ending laughter with your Mom and Dad. So blessed to have these precious memories! Thoughts and prayers for all, may she Rest In Peace.
Kathleen McDonald
Friend
December 22, 2021
Dear Linda, Kathy and Pam I just found out of your mothers passing. All my memories of your mother and all of you are so happy. She was a large part of my childhood that I will always cherish. My thoughts and prayers to you all.
JUDY DIETRCK CRANDALL
December 21, 2021
To Dory's family - Thinking of all of you at this difficult time. So many fun and happy times of your mom and dad to carry in your heart. May her memory be a blessing. Hugs..
Marguerite and Wally Laskowski
Friend
December 19, 2021
May the Lord Bless you and Keep You close during this time of sorrow! She was a Beautiful Auntie!
Janene Gall
December 19, 2021
