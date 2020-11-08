MILLER - Doris M.
Of Cheektowaga, died peacefully, November 2, 2020, loving daughter of Leona G. (nee Stelmach) and the late Donald B. Miller; devoted sister of Denise Miller and the late Donna (Jack) Johnson; cherished aunt of Jennifer (Michael) Pokriki and Kristen (Kyle) Knopsnyder; adored great-aunt of Abigail, Micaela Pokriki and Ellie Knopsnyder; fond niece and god child of Joan (Stephen) Ziolkowski; also survived by her special cousin Karen and other loved cousins and many dear friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). If desired, contributions may be made Hospice Buffalo in Doris' name. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.