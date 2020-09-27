NEFF - Doris (nee Valentine)
Age 89, September 25, 2020, of Kenmore, NY, beloved wife of the late Frank Neff Sr.; devoted mother of Frank Neff Jr., Randy Neff, Tina (Anthony) Pantano, Kim (Ron) Durshordwe and the late Richard Neff; adored grandmother of Anthony, Joshua (Alexis), Joseph, Ryan (Vanessa), Marcella Doris and Frank; great-grandmother of Grace and Michael; predeceased by two sisters; survived by a sister-in-law Dolores Clark and nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Andrew's R.C. Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr. Face masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Doris to the Alzheimer's Association
. at www.alz.org
