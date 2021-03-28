O'NEIL - Doris J.
Of Orchard Park, went home to be with her Lord on March 18, 2021 at the age of 93. She was the sister of Harriet Halliday and the late Ethel Horn and the late Evelyn Stuhr; aunt of Jeanne Stuhr, David, Paul and Mark Halliday, Keith (Valerie) Horn and Judith Horn; grand-aunt of Alyson (Sergio) Mazza and Erin (Benjamin) Lineman; great-aunt of Gabriel, Rosalina, and Alma Mazza and Elijah, Abigail and Naomi Grace Lineman. She was a graduate of Bryant & Stratton College and worked as a secretary for the Frontier Central High School. She will be remembered for her musical talent, passion for travel, love and care for her extended family and her joyful personality. "…for the joy of the Lord is your strength." Nehemiah 8:10. She will be greatly missed until we see her again in the presence of our Savior, Jesus. There will be no viewing. A private Graveside Service for family will be held at a later date. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Donations in Doris' name may be made to Christian Missions in Many Lands, P.O. Box 13, Spring Lake, NJ 07762-0013. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.