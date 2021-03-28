Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris J. O'NEIL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
O'NEIL - Doris J.
Of Orchard Park, went home to be with her Lord on March 18, 2021 at the age of 93. She was the sister of Harriet Halliday and the late Ethel Horn and the late Evelyn Stuhr; aunt of Jeanne Stuhr, David, Paul and Mark Halliday, Keith (Valerie) Horn and Judith Horn; grand-aunt of Alyson (Sergio) Mazza and Erin (Benjamin) Lineman; great-aunt of Gabriel, Rosalina, and Alma Mazza and Elijah, Abigail and Naomi Grace Lineman. She was a graduate of Bryant & Stratton College and worked as a secretary for the Frontier Central High School. She will be remembered for her musical talent, passion for travel, love and care for her extended family and her joyful personality. "…for the joy of the Lord is your strength." Nehemiah 8:10. She will be greatly missed until we see her again in the presence of our Savior, Jesus. There will be no viewing. A private Graveside Service for family will be held at a later date. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Donations in Doris' name may be made to Christian Missions in Many Lands, P.O. Box 13, Spring Lake, NJ 07762-0013. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.