PATTERSON - Doris Ann (nee Nephew)

March 26, 2022, of the Cattaraugus Territory of the Seneca Nation, at the age of 88. Daughter of the late Fleta Nephew Twoguns; sister to the late Arthur Nephew; loving wife of the late Frank Patterson Jr.; mother of Scott (Sharon) Patterson, Tracy (Trish) Patterson, Holly (Ross) John Sr., and the late Bradley Patterson; beloved grandmother to Jerrel, Ross, Frank, Jay, Markie, John, and Danielle Gould; great-grandmother of nine. Friends may call Sunday from 7-9 PM and Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Route 62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Doris Ann's career spanned Buffalo Psychiatric Hospital, JN Adam Psychiatric Facility & early retirement in 1980 from Gowanda Psychiatric Center. She was a lifelong member of the (formally known as) Cattaraugus Indian Reservation VFD. She served in numerous capacities, but the one she was most proud of was her time as an EMT. Through her voluntarism, she touched numerous lives in times of chaos and celebration, both on and off Territory. She was credited with saving a man's life in the parking lot following a Buffalo Bills game, using her skills as an EMT. Doris Ann and Frank were counted amongst the founding members of the Seneca Sachems Little Loop Football. She was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many, many years. Their demonstration of community voluntarism was a blessing and example to our community.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.