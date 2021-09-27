Menu
Doris SEROTA
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
SEROTA - Doris
Of Clarence, NY, passed September 26, 2021. Beloved wife of Harvey Serota; devoted mother of David Serota and Sandra (Matthew) Stock; loving grandmother of Rebecca and Katherine Stock; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 281 Dodge Rd. Wednesday at 11 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Connect Life or Congregation Shir Shalom. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road, Getzville, NY
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
We were so sad to hear about Doris passing. May all the memories you shared with her be a blessing to you and may that help get you through the tough times. Our thoughts and prayers are sent to all of you.
Patty Monteforte and family
Friend
September 27, 2021
