SEROTA - Doris
Of Clarence, NY, passed September 26, 2021. Beloved wife of Harvey Serota; devoted mother of David Serota and Sandra (Matthew) Stock; loving grandmother of Rebecca and Katherine Stock; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 281 Dodge Rd. Wednesday at 11 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Connect Life or Congregation Shir Shalom. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.