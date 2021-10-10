SMITH - Doris (nee Stanbro)

September 30, 2021 of Collins, NY at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife for 63 years to the late Wilbur H. Smith. Loving mother of Linda (Ivan) Kochanoff, Jeanette (David) Ferry, Sandra (late Joseph) Sturges, Jeff (Debbie) Smith, Ronald Smith, Wendy (Larry) Gartley and the late Bridget Murphy-Joss. Mother in law of John Paul Joss. Grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. sister of Dean C. Stanbro, Elizabeth Lounsberry, Laura Harrington and the late Mildred Howe and Charlotte Woodruff. Brother in law of Wesley Woodruff. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services were private. If desired memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.