Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris SMITH
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
SMITH - Doris (nee Stanbro)
September 30, 2021 of Collins, NY at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife for 63 years to the late Wilbur H. Smith. Loving mother of Linda (Ivan) Kochanoff, Jeanette (David) Ferry, Sandra (late Joseph) Sturges, Jeff (Debbie) Smith, Ronald Smith, Wendy (Larry) Gartley and the late Bridget Murphy-Joss. Mother in law of John Paul Joss. Grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. sister of Dean C. Stanbro, Elizabeth Lounsberry, Laura Harrington and the late Mildred Howe and Charlotte Woodruff. Brother in law of Wesley Woodruff. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services were private. If desired memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To Jeff and entire Smith family, Judy and I extend our deepest sympathy for the loss of your mom. Judy has told me many good memories of the old wisconsin road neighborhood. Reid and Judy Smith
Reid& Judy Smith
Friend
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results