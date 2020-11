SPARA - Doris (nee Potteiger)Of Lake View, NY on November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of late Francis Spara; cherished daughter of late Harry and Louise (nee Zeitler) Potteiger; loving sister of late Harry (late Arlene) Potteiger; survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, a great-great-nephew and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10:00 AM at St. John Paul II in Lake View. Please assemble at church. In consideration for the safety of the family and attendees, please wear a facial covering and maintain social distance. Capacity restrictions may prevent entry. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA. Please share condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com