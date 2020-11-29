Menu
Doris SPARA
SPARA - Doris (nee Potteiger)
Of Lake View, NY on November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of late Francis Spara; cherished daughter of late Harry and Louise (nee Zeitler) Potteiger; loving sister of late Harry (late Arlene) Potteiger; survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, a great-great-nephew and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10:00 AM at St. John Paul II in Lake View. Please assemble at church. In consideration for the safety of the family and attendees, please wear a facial covering and maintain social distance. Capacity restrictions may prevent entry. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA. Please share condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Paul II
, Lake View, New York
