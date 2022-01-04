Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
WEYAND - Doris H. (nee Doeler) Of West Seneca, NY; January 2, 2022. Loving wife of the late John W. Weyand. Dearest mother of Peter (Annmarie) and Dawn J. Weyand. Sister of the late June (late Joseph) Taylor. Also survived by seven grandchildren and the late Coty Weyand, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St. Funeral Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 174 Cazenovia St., Buffalo, NY 14210 on Thursday at 11 AM. (Please assemble at church). Flowers declined. Memorials to the church are greatly appreciated.
Jan
5
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Jan
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
174 Cazenovia St., Buffalo, NY
Doris and Jack were members of Garden of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg, FL where my husband was the pastor. What a wonderful couple. They have visited us at our then home on Keuka Lake, NY. I´m so sorry for your loss and sending my condolences and prayers!
Sandy Knitter
Friend
January 9, 2022
Pete, We are so blessed by the honor that you showed your mother these past few years! You humbled yourself and laid down your own desires to accompany your precious mother to her Church! You spent good quality time with her, blessing her and caring for her spiritual need! We are blessed by your selfless awesome care of this beautiful saint of God! Man of God you are awesome!! We love you Pete and Linda! You two are glorious Kingdom lights shining bright!!
Nick & Sherry Jankowski
January 6, 2022
Peter, Dawn and Family, we were sorry to read of your loss. Doris was wonderful friend and Jan and I always looked forward to get our togethers to play cards or go to lunch.
Gary and Janice Kilborn
Friend
January 5, 2022
Grandma/Great-grandma. You treated me the same as the others. I remember when you hand made curtains and you and grandpa came and hung them yourselves on my 7ft. windows. You were good to the girls, and they looked forward to those chocolate advent calendars every year. Heaven gained a golden girl, when they chose you. You will be missed. Slainte´!