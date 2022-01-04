Pete, We are so blessed by the honor that you showed your mother these past few years! You humbled yourself and laid down your own desires to accompany your precious mother to her Church! You spent good quality time with her, blessing her and caring for her spiritual need! We are blessed by your selfless awesome care of this beautiful saint of God! Man of God you are awesome!! We love you Pete and Linda! You two are glorious Kingdom lights shining bright!!

Nick & Sherry Jankowski January 6, 2022