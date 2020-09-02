WODZINSKI - Doris

(nee Sholtez)

Of Lackawanna, NY, August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Wodzinski; dearest mother of Paul (Erin), Mark, Carl, Joyce (Fran) Warthling and the late David; dearest grandmother of Ashley, Kari, Nicholas Wodzinski and Brett and Alex Warthling; great-grandmother of Henry and Cora; sister of Frank (Perscilla) Sholtez; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Thursday, from 6-8 PM. Prayers Friday, 9 AM with a Funeral Mass from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Catholic Church, at 9:30 AM. Panachyda Thursday, 6 PM. Mrs. Wodzinski was a member of NYS China Painters World Organization. Doris was cherished by her neighbors and lifelong friends. Flowers gratefully declined, donations may be made to O.L.P.H.U.C. in Doris's name.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.