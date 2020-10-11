PANDOLFI - Dorise F.
(nee Pohl)
Of Town of Tonawanda, NY September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Pandolfi; dear mother of Roberta (late John) Lee, Laurie (Dennis) Adamczyk, Marsha Wilkinson and David (Stephanie) Pandolfi; loving grandmother of Susan (Dennis), Michael (Jen), Jason (Jamie), Eric, Chris (Sherry), Andrea (Todd), Nicole, Alyssa (Randy) and Sam; great- grandmother of Amanda (Brian), Derek, Robert, Anthony, Parker, McKenzie, Griffen, Nolan, Jordan, Gavin, Blair, Alison, Emily, Betsy, Miles, Sawyer, Charlotte, Savannah, Molly and Finn; great-great-grandmother of Kylee, Roman and Addison; sister of Lenore and Bernice. Services will be held privately. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.